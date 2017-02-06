MSNBC Live 02/06/17

Is a 'constitutional crisis' on the horizon?

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, said President Trump's attack on the federal judge who halted implementation of the immigration order is "dangerous." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump comment arguably 'most anti-American' ever
8 hours 15 min ago
Deadly Yemen raid had secret target: 'Most wanted' Al Qaeda leader
Trump faces GOP backlash for defending Putin
6 hours 27 min ago
Will Republican support for Trump hold?
4 hours 36 min ago
Joe: Trump must state he's against assassinating rivals
12 hours 16 min ago
Trump travel ban makes America less safe: officials
Waters: He lied. Wall Street is now in the White House
Barney Frank: Public won't like Trump's finance reform
Trump's Russia-U.S. comparison blasted by many
Trump tweet: 'Any negative polls are fake news'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL