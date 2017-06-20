MSNBC Live 06/20/17

Investigating The Opioid Epidemic From It's 'Epicenter'

MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff investigates the opioid epidemic that has gained more national attention and looks into what is being done to combat it. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP senators could see health care bill this week
Morning Joe: If GOP loses to Ossoff, there will 'be panic'
7 hours 10 min ago
'Good chance' Flynn cooperating with FBI, says senator
5 hours 54 min ago
GOP senator can't see Trump 'terminating' Mueller
4 hours 45 min ago
Ossoff responds to Trump's attacks before GA election
14 hours 29 min ago
Dems stage talk-a-thon as GOP push through health bill
Ex-Watergate attny.: Of course Trump's under investigation
Sean Spicer is looking for his replacement: Report
Here's why Trump can't run from Warmbier's death
Maddow: New subpoena hints at direction of Russia probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL