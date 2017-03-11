MSNBC Live 03/11/17

Intruder breaches White House grounds

An intruder breached the White House grounds late Friday night while the president was in the residence. The suspect has been arrested. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Breaking: Intruder breaches White House grounds
50 min 31 sec ago
Trump admin. orders abrupt purge of U.S. attorneys
15 hours 24 min ago
Is a budget cut Trump's greatest threat to history?
13 hours 54 min ago
Maddow: Pence story on Flynn's lobbying hard to believe
15 hours 51 min ago
Lawmakers want to take away Trump's war powers
14 hours 24 min ago
A day by day breakdown of Pres. Trump’s first 50 days
Chris on wiretap: If Trump has evidence, produce it
Murphy: Trump tone 'set from the top' allows conflicts of interest
Rep. King: Trump should 'purge' Obama loyalists from WH
DNC chair says Trump can't take credit for jobs report

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL