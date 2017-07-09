MSNBC Live 07/09/17

Hawaii Five-0 Actors Quit After Being Paid Less Than White Co...

NBC's Richard Lui talks with actor Brian Yang and writer Melissa Sliverstein about minority pay discrepancies, following the decision by two Asian actors on "Hawaii Five-0" to leave the series because they are paid less than their white co-stars. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

