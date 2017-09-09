09/09/17

Florida Gov. Scott: Storm Surge Will Kill You

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says Floridians are running out of time to make a good decision and anyone who hasn't obeyed the order to evacuate needs to do so now. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hurricane Irma begins to batter Florida Keys
Irma now Cat 3, but could 're-energize' before landfall
8 hours 25 min ago
Are all these hurricanes the result of climate change?
7 hours 54 min ago
Fmr. FEMA head: Average family will get $6K to rebuild
10 hours 14 min ago
Evacuees find long lines at Florida shelters
5 hours 24 min ago
Miami zoo readies animals for Hurricane Irma
How does infrastructure hold up to hurricane winds?
Meet the pilot who flew into Hurricane Irma
Russia investigation targets Trump inner circle
Irma death toll rises after historic devastation

