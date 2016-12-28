Morning Joe First Look 12/28/16

Cam Newton makes special visit to young fan

Cam Newton paid a special visit to a young fan this week who's in the hospital battling severe heart condition. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Could Trump tweet us into nuclear war?
10 hours 31 min ago
How Democrats should look at party's future
10 hours 49 min ago
Kerry to speak 'candidly' on Israel
12 hours 33 min ago
The Trump doctrine comes into focus
12 hours 5 min ago
GOP Rep: UN an anti-western breeding ground
13 hours 56 min ago
Why conflicts of interest will remain for Trump
Debbie Reynolds honors daughter's death
Trump picks company lawyer for trade position
Third time's a charm? Obama sure of '16 win
MaddowBlog: Trump caught lying about foundation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL