MSNBC Live 02/03/17

Blumenthal: Iran sanctions need 'more vigorous enforcement'

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D - Connecticut, talks to Katy Tur about the new Iran sanctions, saying he'd like to see "more vigorous enforcement" of sanctions on Iran overall. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Maddow: New US era a perilous time for Putin critics

