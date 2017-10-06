Morning Joe 10/06/17

Woman tells VP to see more than Trump in Puerto Rico

Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria's devastation. This week, Pence also toured a disaster relief center in Orlando. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller met with author of Trump dossier
12 hours 33 min ago
Trump furious at Tillerson over 'moron' comments
13 hours 5 min ago
Pro-life Rep. resigns after asking mistress to have abortion
11 hours 24 min ago
Matthews: Americans have lost faith in Trump
12 hours 8 min ago
Has Facebook grown so massive it can't be controlled?
11 hours 19 min ago
Scalise On bump stocks: ATF should decide, not Congress
15 hours 3 min ago
Poll: 2/3 of Americans think country on wrong track
12 hours 26 min ago
GOP Rep: Bill banning bump stocks 'perfectly bipartisan'
Top House Dem. calls for Pelosi to step down
Ryan: Bump Stocks 'Something We Need to Look Into'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL