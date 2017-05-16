Morning Joe 05/16/17

Will GOP stand up to White House on Russia?

Joe and Mika ask Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) why more Republicans are not challenging President Trump on critical issues of national security. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

White House defends Trump after leak bombshell
13 hours 13 min ago
FLASHBACK: Trump blasted Clinton over classified info
11 hours 55 min ago
WaPo: Trump revealed classified info in Russia meeting
14 hours 15 min ago
Maddow: There's little precedent for Trump's reported leak to Russians
13 hours 32 min ago
WSJ: Senate Intel accessing financial data in Trump-Russia probe
13 hours 40 min ago
Swalwell: Trump can't be allowed to risk lives
McMaster on WaPo report: 'It didn't happen'
WH in chaos after WaPo reports Trump shared classified intel with Russians
Inside the report on Trump’s intel disclosure to Russia
Maddow: Trump may have betrayed crucial intel-sharing deal

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL