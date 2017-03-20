Morning Joe 03/20/17

What Trump's low approval numbers tell us

Donald Trump is scoring low approval numbers in the latest Gallup tracking poll, and the Morning Joe panel considers this in light of his recent meeting with the German chancellor. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey: ‘No information’ to back Trump’s claim Obama wiretapped him
Rep. on Trump-Russia ties: Can prove on circumstantial evidence
2 hours 34 min ago
Trump approval at record low: 'This is just self destruction'
5 hours 50 min ago
Panetta: There's no evidence Obama wiretapped Trump
4 hours 30 min ago
Watch and insider's view of Russia's election hacking
2 days 14 hours ago
Blumenthal prepared to 'use every tool' to block Gorsuch
Budget director: We won't balance budget this year
Maddow: Trump scandals overshadow Navy's corruption
Trump's agenda hits coal country
Rep. Waters: Trump will meet criteria for impeachment

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL