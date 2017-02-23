Morning Joe 02/23/17

Virginia governor: Trump order dangerous to our economy

Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va., reacts to President Trump's immigration order, saying the state won't turn local law enforcement into ICE agents. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WH reverses transgender bathroom protections
11 hours 34 min ago
Michael Moore explains how to stop Donald Trump
11 hours 15 min ago
Angry town hall crowds confront GOP
12 hours 3 min ago
The good, the bad and the ugly of Trump's 1st month
12 hours 20 min ago
Mental health experts say Trump is unfit to serve
1 day 9 hours ago
Trump's trips to Florida costing taxpayers millions
Deadline arrives for Dakota Access protesters to leave
Smugglers sneaking drugs into US through legal ports
Is Steve Bannon going against the wishes of Trump?
Dem Rep: Multiple GOP won't fund 'stupid' wall

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL