Morning Joe 06/16/17

Trump's presidency and its impact on Europe

Haley Barbour and writer Ed Luce assess Donald Trump's first 100 days in office and Luce discusses the ideas in his new book 'The Retreat of Western Liberalism'. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

After shooting, politicians unite for baseball game
3 hours 56 min ago
Maddow: VP Pence hires experienced lawyer for Russia probe
12 hours 56 min ago
Trump seeks limited changes to Obama Cuba policy
Why Kushner's meeting with Russian banker matters
10 hours 44 min ago
GOP satisfaction with Trump drops 17 percent in one month
2 hours 53 min ago
Matthews: If Trump's innocent, he needs to stop acting guilty
Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: Trump is a 'nightmare client'
WaPo: Special counsel investigating Kushner’s business dealings
Trump admin takes Lawrence's advice to 'lawyer up'
Deputy AG's perplexing statement on media reports

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL