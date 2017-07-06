Morning Joe 07/06/17

Trump emboldens enemies, depresses his own numbers

During his news conference in Poland, Donald Trump continued to rail against 'fake news'. The panel discusses the president's attack against U.S. news media and Trump's meeting with Putin. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

44 states refuse to comply with Trump voter fraud panel
14 hours 7 min ago
Haley condemns N. Korea's 'reckless' missile launch
Indiana GOP's call for Obamacare horror stories backfires
11 hours 10 min ago
Matthews: We want an end to Putin's behavior
11 hours 39 min ago
Can Chris Christie fall any further?
10 hours 50 min ago
Outrage over NPR Declaration of Independence tweets
Some Republicans avoiding constituents on health care
Fmr. Amb.: Trump needs diplomacy strategy, 'not just a tweet'
14 hours 33 min ago
Virginia Gov: Trump campaign rhetoric 'has hit reality'
14 hours 2 min ago
What are U.S. military options with North Korea?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL