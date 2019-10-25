Rev. Sharpton: Dems, GOP put differences aside to honor Cummings

Morning Rundown: Harvey Weinstein confronted in bar, California wildfires, troops to protect Syria oil and Astros fire exec
Rev. Sharpton: Dems, GOP put differences aside to honor Cummings01:28
The late Rep. Elijah Cummings was honored on Thursday at the U.S. Capitol where his body lies in state. Reverend Al Sharpton notes that it was a historic ceremony as Cummings was the first African American elected official to lie in state. “It showed the best in the country when people can disagree, but come together to honor a statesman who really served this country," Sharpton says.