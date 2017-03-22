Morning Joe 03/22/17

Not enough votes today to pass bill: House Republican

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, says as it stands today there aren't enough votes for the AHCA, which is up for a vote on Thursday. Rep. Jordan also says a repeal and then replace is what should happen. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Paul Manafort Once Worked to ‘Benefit the Putin Government’: Report
Russian info-war tactics in US election continue
13 hours 35 min ago
Not enough votes today to pass bill: GOP Rep.
3 hours 28 min ago
Lawrence: Unpopular Trump can't close deal on health care
12 hours 32 min ago
Johnson: Trump has potential to be a great POTUS
3 hours 10 min ago
Joe: Here's the worst-case scenario if bill passes
FBI probing Russian influence via pro-Trump US websites
Trump breaks his 'buy American' promise
SCOTUS integrity damaged by GOP stolen seat
WH tries to distance Trump from Russia investigation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL