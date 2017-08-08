Morning Joe 08/08/17

Kasich would now beat Trump in NH primary: poll

While John Kasich finished second to Donald Trump in the 2016 New Hampshire primaries, if the primary were held today, Kasich would lead Trump 52 to 40, according to a new poll. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Pence is the most dangerous man in U.S. for Trump
7 hours 49 min ago
Blumenthal 'won't be distracted' by Trump's tweets
10 hours 51 min ago
How Sinclair Broadcast Group made local news pro-Trump
10 hours 17 min ago
Trump exploits loophole to hire foreign workers at Mar-a-Lago
9 hours 33 min ago
Fake news? Trump launches ‘real news’ series
10 hours 59 min ago
Trump crashes Bedminster wedding, as advertised
North Korea pledges retaliation over new sanctions
Dershowitz: My legal arguments on Trump motivated by civil liberties
Is Trump losing support from his base?
The U.S. is sending more Marines to Afghanistan

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL