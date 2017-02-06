Morning Joe 02/06/17
Joe: Trump should have coasted through weekend on good news
Top Talkers: Donald Trump's approval rating is at record lows, according to a new Gallup poll, and Trump doesn't help his cause by tweeting about a federal judge. The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Joe: Trump should have coasted through...
"Trump doesn't speak for African Americans"
'He has brought Wall Street right into the...
Voters get creative reaching out to Congress
GOP opts for fundraising over fast DeVos vote
Bannon's 'Islamic State of America'
Watch: Greta’s interview with Sean Spicer
Trump hits Schwarzenegger's Apprentice...
Leaks throw Trump White House into chaos
Trump White House could be hours away from...
WH dismisses 60 vote 'standard' for SCOTUS...
Sen Murkowski: I'll vote against Betsy Devos
Trump ends ‘blunt’ call with Australian PM
How ugly will fight to confirm Gorsuch get?
Pres. Trump: Frederick Douglass 'has done...
What does it mean for the White House to...
Merkley: Dems can't be ‘complicit’ in ...
Dems forcing GOP to deal with broken system
The erosion of the Senate's rules &...
Senate to vote on controversial Jeff Sessions
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
Republicans on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
'He has brought Wall Street right into the...
Joe: Trump must state he's against...
MA attorney general: Trump is not above...
International student’s view on Trump’s...
Trump on Putin: 'I do respect him'
Appeals court to review additional travel...
How Trayvon Martin's death sparked a movement
Protests across the world over Trump's...
Trump’s pick for secretary of education...
Lawyers' thoughts on the immigration ban
What’s affecting Chicago’s crime situation?
Legal orders affect travel ban
Donald Trump's African-American agenda
Trump AG firing recalls Nixon’s ‘Saturday...
Sen. Blumenthal: We will use every tool to...
Steve Bannon’s influence on Trump
Tens of thousands of visas revoked under ban
Trump detours from money matters into...
Trump tries rewriting history on botched raid
What if Obama did what Trump is doing?
Politics
Trump voters' view of the President so far
Russia arrest seen as confirming US intel
Trump favor for unpopular Russia questioned
Voter fraud: 'This is a lie Trump told...
What it would take to build Trump's wall
White House defends Trump voter fraud...
Voter fraud: Is it a lie if Trump believes...
Democrats not unified opposing Trump nominees
Trump actions affirm fears for environment
Maxine Waters on Trump's 'outrageous lying...
Gutierrez to Trump: Bring the proof...
Rep. King: 'We don't really care about the...
Trump to lawmakers: I lost popular vote...
Trump on march: Why didn't these people vote?
Stars, activists, and politicians at the...
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Trump vows end to 'American carnage'
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
Trump to Obama officials: Please stay
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe: Trump should have coasted through...
'He has brought Wall Street right into the...
Trump tweets that 'negative polls are fake...
Joe: Trump must state he's against...
Lawmakers work to smooth U.S.-Australia...
227K jobs in January, unemployment up to 4.8
Man shot after attack outside Louvre
Why Trump won't destroy the Johnson Amendment
How Trump administration has changed two...
Trump's Friday tweet: 'Iran is playing...
NYU erupts over speaker, but is that the...
Joe: Order coming to Trump's foreign...
How US geography impacts foreign policy
Corker: I strongly applaud how US...
Planned Parenthood leader: We've never...
Trump needs to redeem himself, says Dr....
Joe: How do you let this man be labor...
How ugly will fight to confirm Gorsuch get?
Flaws in US handling of Iran remarks apparent
Now that Iran is 'on notice,' what does...
Rachel Maddow
GOP opts for fundraising over fast DeVos vote
Voters get creative reaching out to Congress
Trump tries rewriting history on botched raid
New US era a perilous time for Putin critics
Persecution of Putin critics tests Tillerson
Ill-fated raid raises risk/reward questions
Anti-Trump concern sparks widespread activism
Anti-Trump backlash outpacing tea party
Dems forcing GOP to deal with broken system
Booker: What's happening is worthy of outrage
Democrats vow to block Trump SCOTUS pick
GOP treatment of Garland sets Gorsuch context
Gorsuch not a typical nihilist Trump nominee
SCOTUS confirmations increasingly contentious
Gorsuch nomination revives Reagan era story
Yates in 2015 on saying no to the president
Trump fires acting AG over travel ban dissent
Amid ICE shuffle, Trump taps Obama official
Trump in reckless rush does slipshod work
Trump firing recalls Saturday Night Massacre