Morning Joe 12/22/16

Joe: GOP can't repeal without something in place

Top Talkers: Affordable Care Act numbers are rising as the president's second term winds down and the GOP talks of repeal. But Republicans can't repeal it and not replace it, says Joe Scarborough. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

