Morning Joe 04/17/17

Is tough talk against North Korea helpful?

Christopher Hill, a former U.S. ambassador to Iraq, joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest in North Korea, how China fits into the developments and how the White House is responding. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: 'Transparency' not a watchword in the White House
3 hours 41 min ago
Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
1 day 29 min ago
MaddowBlog: Giving lobbyists expansive power, Turmp tries filling the swamp
2 hours 30 min ago
Over half of the key positions in State Dept are empty
17 hours 4 min ago
Arkansas execution spree is now on hold
16 hours 45 min ago
Why WH log policy is 'ethically challenged' at the least
Morning Joe: How Bannon has hastened his own demise
Maxine Waters: I think Trump is going down
MaddowBlog: Not just golf, Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse
Maddow: Spammer's arrest is eyed for Trump Russia ties

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL