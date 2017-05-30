Morning Joe 05/30/17

Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Brzezinski

Top Talkers: The Morning Joe panel kicks off Tuesday's show discussing the life and legacy of former National Security Advisor to President Carter, Dr. Zbigniew Brzezinski. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's Border Wall: A Progress Report
Joe: Trump's first overseas trip 'a disaster'
6 hours 43 min ago
Here's a timeline of blockbuster Trump-Russia reports
6 hours 4 min ago
Was Kushner working as a double agent?
1 day 3 hours ago
Trump delaying decision on Paris Climate Accord
22 hours 4 min ago
Trump honors military 'heroes' on Memorial Day
Did Kushner seek Russian back channel for loans?
Female vets take aim at a new target: politics
Lawrence: Worst news yet for Trump family
The history of diplomatic "backchannels"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL