Morning Joe 05/03/17

Hillary Clinton reflects on the factors behind 2016 loss

Joe: the buck stops with the candidate; you shouldn’t even think about running until you know exactly what your message is. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

How Donald Trump could get fired
12 hours 46 min ago
Sally Yates expected to refute White House in upcoming testimony
14 hours 13 min ago
Lawrence: GOP doesn't think health care is a basic right
12 hours 59 min ago
Trump talks to Putin ahead of Russia Testimony on the Hill
12 hours 30 min ago
Trump says 'no reason' for Mideast conflict
Here's why Hillary Clinton thinks she lost the 2016 election
Maddow: Trump risks emboldening despots with praise
How Ivanka Trump influences her father
Fmr. Russian ambassador blasts Trump
Trump administration makes mess spinning spending bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL