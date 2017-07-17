Morning Joe 07/17/17

Health bill is a 'political exercise,' says senator

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., discusses the Republican effort to overhaul health care, why she calls it a political exercise and why she says some Republicans know the bill is bad. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

