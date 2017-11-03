Morning Joe 11/03/17

GOP rep. calls for end to carried interest loophole for hedge...

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC, discusses the GOP tax reform bill, not supporting the carried interest provision for hedge funds and the need for reforming entitlement spending. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

