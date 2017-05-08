Morning Joe - Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, & Willie Geist 05/08/17

French election trumps Putin strategy

Joe Scarborough: Russia’s president is less of a brilliant bond villain and more of a political gadfly damaging his own national interests. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Obama says Americans must "stand up to hate"
Backlash against Trumpcare erupts across U.S.
22 hours 13 min ago
Macron wins French presidency over Le Pen
18 hours 32 min ago
Neil deGrasse Tyson speaks about science and Trump
21 hours 57 min ago
Where Trump could make good on infrastructure vows
How "Dear White People" tackles race
Nance: Was Flynn recruited by foreign powers?
Can Obama and Clinton save a divided party?
Joy: Did the House GOP read the health care bill?
Maddow: Trump neglects to fill key defense roles

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL