Morning Joe 04/19/17

DNC chair says Dems will organize for Ossoff

DNC Chair Tom Perez weighs in on Georgia's special election and Jon Ossoff's odds at winning the June runoff. Perez says the party will organize for Ossoff and that Dems need a 50-state strategy. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: What Ossoff Outcome Means
2 hours 59 min ago
Maddow: Trump foreign policy raises questions
11 hours 59 min ago
DNC chair vows Dems will organize for Ossoff
57 min 57 sec ago
Lawrence: Republican senator won't defend Trump
10 hours 55 min ago
Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
2 hours 10 min ago
Trump scandals give new meaning to Tax Day in the US
Fleet Trump sent to Korea actually 3,000 miles away
Is the O'Reilly era at Fox News coming to an end?
Ossoff falls short in Ga. special election, heads to run off
Political favor backfiring on new Alabama senator

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL