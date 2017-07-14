Morning Joe 07/14/17

Divided Senate GOP unveil new health bill

Senate Republicans have unveiled a new version of a bill to overhaul healthcare and already it appears in jeopardy with key legislators opposing the plan. Lanhee Chen joins Morning Joe to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

EXCLUSIVE: Former Soviet counter intel officer attended Trump Jr. meeting
6 hours 19 min ago
'This is jaw-dropping': Who else was in the room?
6 hours 14 min ago
Trump says 'health care is hard' as GOP bill flounders
14 hours 30 min ago
Maddow: Russian 2016 propaganda likely needed U.S. help
15 hours 51 min ago
Sen. Durbin: It's not the crime, it's the cover up
4 hours 46 min ago
Hayes: Why Kellyanne said no evidence of collusion 'yet'
Trump lawyer in emailed threats: 'Watch your back, b---h'
New Russia revelations throw White House into chaos
Kushner revises security docs, adds 100+ names
Lewandowski: Idea of Trump & Russia collusion is 'preposterous'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL