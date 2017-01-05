Morning Joe 01/05/17

Collins: Obamacare plans locked in for 2017, 2018

Rep. Chris Collins, R-NY, tells the Morning Joe panel that nothing is going to change with healthcare reform until 2019. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
12 hours 9 min ago
Sessions busted for faking civil rights record
11 hours 23 min ago
The 'Indivisible' guide to resisting Trump's agenda
11 hours 54 min ago
To resist Trump, Dems call Obamacare repeal 'Trumpcare'
10 hours 51 min ago
Dems tell GOP: Don't 'Make America Sick Again'
13 hours 9 min ago
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
Sen. GOPers prepared to kill special Russia hacking probe
Sources: Sen. Coats is Trump's leading DNI candidate
200,000 expected at Women's March on Washington
If Obamacare is repealed, what replaces it?

Best of MSNBC

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL