MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 03/08/17

GOP struggles to bridge disagreements over health care law

Not all Republicans are on board with the GOP's new health care bill. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., who is a part of the "Freedom Caucus" joins to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Warren to Trump: Talk is cheap.
8 hours 44 min ago
Madeleine Albright: Tillerson is at a disadvantage
6 hours 20 min ago
MaddowBlog: AG Sessions can’t shake Russia controversy
Morning Joe: Despite the lies, Trump supporters stick
12 hours 28 min ago
GOP senator: I've seen no evidence of wiretapping
11 hours 2 min ago
How GOP bill would change Obamacare
Rand Paul: My plan would legalize freedom
Andrea Mitchell tries to get answers from Tillerson
Tim Kaine: Congress really needs to up our game
Pieces of Trump dossier check out

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL