DNC Comms. Director: To say we’re trying to keep people of color off debate stage is 'not only wrong but it’s insulting'01:29
After nine presidential candidates called on the Democratic National Committee to change its debate qualification rules in an effort to get more diversity onto the debate stage, Xochitl Hinojosa, Communications Director for the DNC, says, 't's insulting as a woman of color, and someone who is involved in the debate process' suggest that the DNC is trying to keep minority candidates off the stage.