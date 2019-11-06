Sondland becomes 4th witness to confirm quid pro quo between Trump, Ukraine

Sondland becomes 4th witness to confirm quid pro quo between Trump, Ukraine12:39
According to Sondland's updated testimony, he "now recalls" telling a top aide to President Zelensky "that resumption of the U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement,” a statement committing Ukraine to investigate Trump's political opponents. With his revelation, Sondland has become the fourth witness to affirm a quid pro quo: military aid in exchange for political dirt.