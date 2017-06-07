Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/07/17

Dan Rather: What is the president afraid of?

What should Americans expect from tomorrow's testimony with James Comey? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

James Comey's opening statement released ahead of testimony
5 hours 42 min ago
Comey says Trump demanded ‘loyalty’ in private meeting
4 hours 23 min ago
Christie: Trump's comments to Comey were 'normal' NYC conversation
3 hours 21 min ago
Have Trump's actions compromised the FBI?
2 hours 37 min ago
How we got here: 11 months of Comey in the news
4 hours 45 min ago
Intel Chiefs won't discuss talks with Trump on Russia probe
Morning Joe: Trump discovers he can't run DC 'by edict'
WaPo: Trump asked DNI Chief to intervene on Russia probe
GOP could break with Trump at Comey's hearing, will they?
Trump says he’ll nominate Chris Wray as new FBI director

