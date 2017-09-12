Hardball with Chris Matthews 09/12/17

Daily Beast: Trump campaign turns over documents to Mueller

There's a new sign the Special Counsel's probe is honing-in on the Trump campaign in the search for potential evidence of collusion with Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Clinton: I'm 'convinced' Trump aides colluded with Russia
19 hours 46 min ago
Controversial voter fraud commission heads to NH
1 hour 43 min ago
Dem. Sen: 'Even in this mess' bipartisanship is possible
2 hours 21 min ago
'Unbelievable': An exclusive first look at Katy Tur's new book
12 hours 19 min ago
Bannon: Firing James Comey was Trump's biggest mistake
20 hours 18 min ago
Cruz blames staffer for 'liking' porn video on Twitter
Florida Republican laughs at EPA chief on climate change
Is the Freedom Caucus planning to challenge Paul Ryan?
Undocumented workers will help the country rebuild after hurricanes
Irma's slow crawl up Florida leaves devastation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL