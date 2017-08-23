Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/23/17

Clinton: My ‘skin crawled’ when Trump stood behind me

Secretary Clinton is telling her side, in her upcoming book, entitled "What Happened." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Politico: Trump clashed with GOP over Russia sanctions
55 min 42 sec ago
'Back up, you creep': First look at Clinton's new book
34 min 9 sec ago
Matthews: Trump is holding the gov't hostage for his wall
16 min 18 sec ago
Fmr. adviser: Trump is an 'independent president'
3 hours 9 min ago
Trump plays greatest campaign hits in Phoenix
2 hours 54 min ago
Exclusive: Clinton aide says she would have won if not for TPP, Russia
Robert E. Lee descendant, fmr. Clinton adviser wants statues down
What's in a name? Robert Lee bounced from ESPN game
Sen. Heller's GOP challenger is confident he'll win
For Facts Sake: What Trump got wrong at his Arizona rally

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL