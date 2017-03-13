Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/13/17

Chris: ‘Trump wants to be the resistance’

Chris shares his view on the kind of person/President Trump wants to be. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

CBO: 24 million more will be uninsured under GOP plan
4 hours 18 min ago
U.S. Attorney speaks out on ‘stunning’ resignation demand
1 hour 42 min ago
Rep. Speier: ‘The President is on very thin ice’
2 hours 7 min ago
Deadline looms for Trump's wiretap claims
14 hours 26 min ago
Sen. Hirono: Steve King thinks he has a 'listening ear' at WH
6 hours 5 min ago
Dem Rep: Trump not 'emotionally stable' enough to be president
Rep. Lee: King's 'racist' statement left her 'speechless'
Fmr. Atty Gen: 'highly unlikely' Obama would wiretap unlawfully
Breaking down Conway's surveillance talk
WH won't say if Trump donated monthly salary as promised

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL