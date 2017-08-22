Deadline: White House 08/22/17

VandeHei: 'Trump loves people who love Trump'

Axios CEO Jim VandeHei on Trump potentially going off script about Jeff Flake at tonight's rally in Phoenix ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Phoenix mayor to Trump: Stay away
1 hour 59 min ago
Why Trump’s low poll numbers may not matter
40 min 40 sec ago
GOP Rep.'s message to the left: Give Trump a break
1 hour 15 min ago
There's 'no silver bullet' to win in Afghanistan, Panetta says
6 hours 12 min ago
Sen. Flake's uphill reelection battle in Arizona
5 hours 16 min ago
Interior Dept. halts study on coal mining health risks
7 hours 1 min ago
More questions than answers from Trump's Afghan speech
18 hours 21 min ago
Iraq Vet: Trump's new policy 'self-serving'
Trump was vague on troop levels. Why that matters.
Wife of Trump's Treasury Sec. boasts about wealth

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL