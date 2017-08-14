Deadline: White House 08/14/17

Trump’s 'resistance to being told what he must do'

NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell reports on the struggle within the White House to clean up the President’s initial response to what happened in Charlottesville. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP Congressman: Trump must single out hate groups
2 hours 8 min ago
Rev. Sharpton: Trump's Charlottesville comments too little too late
2 hours 3 min ago
Days after Charlottesville violence, Trump condemns hate groups
VA Senator: Statement should've come sooner, but Trump sounded presidential
6 hours 28 min ago
Why Rev. Sharpton won't call Trump a racist
10 hours 36 min ago
Morning Joe: Pence is trying to thread a needle
Conservative: This is life or death for the Republican Party
Where was General Kelly this weekend?
Trump never takes responsibility for anything: Bruni
White Nationalist vs. White Supremacist: What's the difference?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL