Deadline: White House 08/08/17

Gen. McCaffrey: 'We're going to be ok, but this is an unusual...

MSNBC Military Analyst General McCaffrey breaks down Trump's response to the news of the North Korea nuclear program.

Trump: North Korea 'will be met with fire and fury'
North Korea can put a nuclear weapon on a missile, officials believe
5 hours 49 min ago
Nat'l security analyst: N. Korea can push ‘hard without much consequence’
1 hour 45 min ago
Dems facing geography problems in 2018 midterms
1 hour 26 min ago
Trump retweets Twitter account with false identity
1 hour 12 min ago
Trump Official: No such thing as a 'lone wolf' terrorist
Trump retweets story with classified information
Bitcoin may help Russia beat sanctions
Kasich would now beat Trump in NH primary: poll
Pence denies a 2020 run, but why is he raising cash?

