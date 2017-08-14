Deadline: White House 08/14/17

'One statement isn't the end of a difficult chapter in Amer....

National Urban League's Marc Morial questions the close connections between members of the Trump administration and the alt-right movement. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP Congressman: Trump must single out hate groups
2 hours 5 min ago
Rev. Sharpton: Trump's Charlottesville comments too little too late
2 hours 3 sec ago
Days after Charlottesville violence, Trump condemns hate groups
VA Senator: Statement should've come sooner, but Trump sounded presidential
6 hours 25 min ago
Why Rev. Sharpton won't call Trump a racist
10 hours 33 min ago
Morning Joe: Pence is trying to thread a needle
Conservative: This is life or death for the Republican Party
Where was General Kelly this weekend?
Trump never takes responsibility for anything: Bruni
White Nationalist vs. White Supremacist: What's the difference?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL