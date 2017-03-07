The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 03/07/17

Trump wiretap claim overshadows GOP's health care roll out

After three days, the White House has yet to offer any evidence of Pres. Trump's claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign. MSNBC's Brian Williams talks to Kasie Hunt, Ali Velshi, & Richard Stengel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Franken: AG Sessions 'perjured himself'
5 hours 2 min ago
GOP Rep. can't promise you won't lose health care
5 hours 22 min ago
Fmr. CIA director: Wikileaks dump could be 'very damaging'
13 hours 18 min ago
Will Trump release this year's tax return?
4 hours 47 min ago
Trump admin. governing by right-wing tropes
4 hours 27 min ago
GOP Rep. ‘still trying to examine’ Obamacare replacement
Klobuchar: Trump’s wiretap claim an attempt to ‘distract’ from news
Greta: Gun checks for mentally ill are common sense
Sharpton says Trump admin needs American history lesson
Dem Rep: GOP healthcare plan "will cover fewer people"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL