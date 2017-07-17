The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 07/17/17

Trump says just repeal Obamacare after GOP Senate bill collapses

Within hours of kicking off 'Made in America' week, the White House again loses the narrative after the Senate GOP health care bill collapses & the questions keep coming on Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Two more GOP Senators come out against Trumpcare
3 hours 17 min ago
Murphy: GOP health bill a 'train wreck,' 'monstrosity'
2 hours 52 min ago
Americans speaking out on health care see another battle won
3 hours 6 min ago
How did Natalia Veselnitskaya end up in Trump Tower?
3 hours 57 min ago
New polls show Trump down while Obamacare up
5 hours 17 min ago
Matthews: Nepotism the root of Trump’s problem
Sen. John McCain recovering after surgery
Poll: Trump approval rating at 50% in ‘Trump counties’
GOP Gov.: Health bill too great of a cost-shift to states
Joe: GOP following Trump over ideological cliff

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL