The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 08/10/17

Sykes on Trump & N Korea: 'Erratic narcissists playing chicken'

Noting 'it's hard to sleep well at night,' conservative talk show host Charlie Sykes says Trump facing off with North Korea's Kim Jong Un is basically two erratic narcissists playing chicken. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'It's not a dare': Trump warns North Korea over Guam
8 hours 4 min ago
A White House defined by conflict
4 hours 12 min ago
Trump unloads on McConnell
5 hours 33 min ago
Miscommunication biggest threat in nuclear standoff
Sebastian Gorka: I wasn't attacking Rex Tillerson
4 hours 19 min ago
Trump hits a major milestone in his presidency
DNC Chair Tom Perez on 2018 outlook
Trump surprised by Manafort raid
Inside Trump's evolution on race
Obama Energy Secretary: U.S. nuclear arsenal unchanged

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL