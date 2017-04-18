The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/18/17

Pres. Trump orders review of Iran Nuclear Deal

Secretary of State Tillerson notified Speaker Ryan that Pres. Trump is reviewing whether the U.S. should stay in the Iran Nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama Administration or cancel it. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

