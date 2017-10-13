The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/13/17

NBC News: Manafort had $60M relationship with a Russia oligarch

Former Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort had a relationship worth tens of millions of dollars with a Russian oligarch with close ties to Putin NBC News reports. Our panel reacts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NBC: Manafort had $60M relationship with Russian oligarch
Mueller team interviewed Reince Priebus
7 hours 47 min ago
Matthews: Trump is throwing millions under the bus
6 hours 7 min ago
Trump heats up rhetoric on North Korea
6 hours 49 min ago
Trump threatens to cancel Iran Nuclear Deal
Trump takes new steps to unravel Obamacare
8 hours 7 min ago
Panetta: Trump's Iran deal speech is 'a terrible mistake'
8 hours 10 min ago
Does Trump know he’s the President of the U.S. Virgin Islands?
9 hours 12 min ago
Rep. Black to Sen GOP: 'Give us something' on health care
Iran deal negotiator says Trump speech "muddled mess"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL