The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/03/17

Historian Jon Meacham: Trump's a promoter, not a consoler

Reacting to Trump's puzzling visit to Puerto Rico, Pulitzer Prize winning author and historian Jon Meacham says it shows Trump is more showman than president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Officials: Vegas gunman carefully planned 'premeditated' massacre
2 hours 43 min ago
Gun-owning Vegas real estate mogul to Trump: 'Enough is enough'
3 hours 9 min ago
Hayes: Is gun violence just the 'cost of freedom' in America?
5 hours 59 min ago
Security guards at Las Vegas concert describe attack
5 hours 37 min ago
San Juan mayor: Trump is Miscommunicator-in-chief
4 hours 10 min ago
Rep: Trump's behavior in Puerto Rico 'disgraceful'
Matthews: We need to do more on gun control
How mass shootings act as ads for guns
Trump: Puerto Rico should be proud more haven’t died
New details emerge about the guns used in Vegas shooting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL