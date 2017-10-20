The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/20/17

Four-star Gen. McCaffrey: Trump White House needs to 'shut up'

Barry McCaffrey, a retired four-star general, responds to the White House Press Secretary saying reporters shouldn't question Chief of Staff John Kelly because he's a four-star general. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Senate GOP passes budget, but how far is tax reform?

