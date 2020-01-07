Schiff: Pompeo unwilling to contradict Trump's threats against Iranian cultural sites

As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insists that any U.S. actions against Iran will follow international law, despite repeated threats from the President to target Iranian cultural sites, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, tells Andrea Mitchell that Pompeo 'can't have it both ways', and that if Trump makes the order either he disobeys the order or violates the law of war. On impeachment, he also says that the House has not taken the possibility of John Bolton off the table.