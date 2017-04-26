Andrea Mitchell Reports 04/26/17

Panetta: Conflict with North Korea could lead to nuclear war

Leon Panetta, former Secretary of Defense, comments on the current state of affairs in North Korea along with the implications of Trump's tax plan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Russians behind Flynn's foreign payments
17 hours 47 min ago
Freedom Caucus now supports revised health bill
1 hour 47 min ago
Joe: Trump had correct response to federal judge's ruling
7 hours 35 min ago
Here's what you should do during a nuclear attack
Matthews on Ivanka’s WH role: 'It's un-American'
19 hours 26 min ago
House Oversight may subpoena White House
Limbaugh slams Trump for 'caving' on border wall
Judge blocks Trump order to cut sanctuary city funding
Sharpton: Sanders' message fell flat with black voters
Will Michael Flynn go to jail?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL