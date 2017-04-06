Andrea Mitchell Reports 04/06/17

Last US ambassador to Syria says Trump admin hasn't reached...

Robert Ford, who served as the last U.S. Ambassador to Syria, says he thinks the Trump administration needs to consider whether or not it is important to stop the use of chemical weapons by the Assad government. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

