Repercussions of Soleimani killing grow as retaliation threat looms

As the U.S. prepares to deal with the fallout in the wake of Soleimani's death, Ambassador Wendy Sherman and Former Deputy National Security Advisor to George W Bush Juan Zarate join Andrea Mitchell to discuss where things go from here. Amb. Sherman also pushes back on Secretary Mike Pompeo blaming the Obama administration for the situation in Iran, with Sherman arguing that Obama successfully pursued a diplomatic approach to Iran through negotiating the nuclear deal.