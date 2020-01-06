Adm. Stavridis: Taking out Soleimani will have 'unintended consequences'

Admiral James Stavridis, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the military options that the U.S. and Iran have on the table in the wake Soleimani's death. Stavridis tells Andrea that there will be unintended consequences to the administration's actions, including U.S. troops being asked to leave Iraq, pausing the campaign against ISIS, killing any back channel with Iran, and preventing the renegotiation of a nuclear deal.